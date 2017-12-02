Matt Smith: I’ve been objectified by men – it is not exclusive to women

Matt Smith has said the conversation about sexual harassment should extend beyond the entertainment industry.

The actor, who returns alongside Claire Foy to star in Netflix’s lavish drama The Crown, also said he had “been objectified by men” adding “just like women are objectified”.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy attending the season two premiere of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

The 35-year-old, who was catapulted into the spotlight in Doctor Who, told the Telegraph Magazine: “The conversation shouldn’t stop at this industry just because these are ‘celebrities’ who we know about who are involved. It has to be broader.

“People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well. What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop?”.

He added: “That’s not to say I haven’t been objectified before by men, because I have – just like women are objectified. It is not exclusive to them. This happens to men, too.”

Smith returns in The Crown as the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, with the second instalment set in the decade beginning in the mid-1950s.

He departed from Doctor Who in 2013 at the end of the Christmas special when viewers saw the character regenerating into a new incarnation of the Time Lord, played by Peter Capaldi.

Talking about Brexit, Smith told the magazine he had voted to Remain, explaining he wanted to stay in the European Union because “I knew it would be the f****** car crash that it is”.

Matt Smith with girlfriend Lily James at the European premiere of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Look, let’s hope it gets better. I think it’s a real pity because I like the feeling of being European and I’m proud of that. And purely on a selfish level, I liked the access it gave me to travel.”

“I look at the people we have elected in power and just think they’re the teachers who would have pissed me off at school. MPs’ agenda is just so obvious.”

“What’s the alternative? Jeremy Corbyn? Do me a favour.”

The actor, who is dating Downton Abbey actress Lily James, also said he is eager to start a family soon.

– The Crown Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 8.