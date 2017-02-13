Matt Reeves expected to direct The Batman

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves is expected to take over as the new director for DC’s hotly anticipated film, The Batman, as noted in an article from Variety.

Although Reeves has yet to officially sign on, Variety reports Reeves has committed to replacing Ben Affleck as the director for the upcoming superhero film.

Reeves is currently in post-production for War of the Planet of the Apes, which will be out in cinemas this July.

He will be directing The Batman from a script written by Affleck and DC Comics CCO Geoff Johns.