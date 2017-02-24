Matt Reeves announced as director of The Batman

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves has officially signed on to produce and direct The Batman, as revealed in a press release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Speaking about his excitement for the project, Reeves said in the press release:

"I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

The Batman is expected to start filming this Spring.