Matt LeBlanc: Top Gear chemistry could 'take a while'

Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc has warned that it could “take a while” before the presenters of the revamped show enjoy the on-screen chemistry of their predecessors.

The BBC2 motoring show is returning for a new series in March, with Matt, Chris Harris and Rory Reid as hosts.

Matt LeBlanc (Mark Yeoman/BBC / PA Images)

Talking about the friendship between Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, former Friends star Matt said: “What people forget is for the three guys that were on the show before us, it took them a while to build up a rapport.

“This is now the first season for the three of us and it does take a little while.

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson (Danny Lawson/PA)

“You take the three people, put them together in a room and say ‘It’s in your interest to get along’ and everyone is open to getting along – but it takes a little while to speed up the shorthand.

“But what’s great is we are now getting to a point where we are really starting to click. We are having so much fun together!”

Matt and radio presenter Chris Evans took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy, James and Richard.

But Chris quit the show after one series following plummeting ratings and poor reviews, saying he gave it his best shot but it was “not enough”.

Chris Evans (Yui Mok/PA)

Following his resignation, Chris said Matt was the “captain” that the programme needed and should remain on the show.