Matt LeBlanc rescues naked ramblers on Isle of Man in new Top Gear trailer

The first trailer for the latest series of Top Gear features an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles – from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman.

The 90-second teaser sees Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid endure an awkward BBC car insurance interview interwoven with clips from the new series.

The Ferrari FXX K (BBC/Top Gear)

In one shot, a tuxedoed Matt is cornered by police in Montenegro while another shows the former Friends star inside the mammoth Avtoros Shaman rescuing a group of naked ramblers on the Isle of Man.

Matt rescues a group of naked ramblers on the Isle of Man (BBC/Top Gear)

Meanwhile, Rory is seen crashing his taxi in Kazakhstan and Chris drifts the Ferrari FXX K in Daytona, Florida.

The trio are quizzed by a strict risk assessor on prior motoring convictions, whether they will participate in competitive driving, and if they require fire cover.

Responding to the final question, Matt tells the interviewer “no fire” before The Stig makes a timely entrance with a small flame burning his sleeve.

The fierce risk assessor (BBC/Top Gear)

The trailer will premiere on BBC One on Saturday night ahead of Let It Shine.

Matt in the Aston Martin DB11 (BBC/Top Gear)

Returning to BBC Two this spring, Top Gear has experienced a second line-up change in as many years with Chris Evans quitting the show after one series, saying he gave it his best shot but it was “not enough”.

Following his resignation, Chris said Matt is the “captain” that the show needs going forward and should remain on the show, dismissing reports that the pair’s relationship had broken down amid flagging audience numbers.