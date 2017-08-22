Matt LeBlanc ‘cannot wait’ to retire early from TV

Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has said he cannot wait to retire early from television work and do “just nothing”.

The former Friends star, 50, told the US’s Conan O’Brien that he would love to stop working in the near future and get out of the cycle of being told by other people what to do.

When O’Brien invited him to announce his retirement then and there in the studio, he jokingly declared “I quit” to cheers from the crowd.

Asked if he was already considering stepping down from his acting and presenting career, he said: “I would love that.

“I would like to retire earlier than later because I would like to do not a f****** thing. That’s what I would like to do, just nothing, zero.

“A typical day, you could sleep as long as you want, or get up early if you want; it’s just not having to go somewhere or someone else telling you what you have to do.

“Maybe go to the gym, or not go to the gym, maybe have nine cups of coffee or none.”

He told how he would love the time to drive his bulldozer around his ranch, and might even consider buying another one to have races.

He also accepted a spontaneous invitation from O’Brien to become a new regular face on the American talk show.

The host teased: “We’d pay you something – more than an intern but less than a producer,” and LeBlanc responded: “Alright”.

LeBlanc, who famously played Joey Tribbiani in both hit 1990s sitcom, Friends, and his own spin-off series, Joey, joined the hosting panel on the popular car show last year.

The American star also plays himself alongside Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Grieg in the current and final season of Episodes.