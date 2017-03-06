Matt Damon to narrate documentary about Boston Marathon

Matt Damon is to narrate a documentary about the Boston Marathon, which will touch on the 2013 bombings.

The Oscar-winning actor, who grew up in Boston and cheered on the runners as a young man, has officially signed up for the project, producers said.

The full-length film, entitled Boston, chronicles the rich history of the marathon, which was first run in 1897.

It will cover the 2013 finish line bombings which killed three spectators and wounded 260 others, but will focus on the euphoric 2014 race the year after the attacks.

Matt Damon (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Frank Marshall said Matt “is the ideal narrator”.

Boston, directed by Jon Dunham, premieres in its namesake city on April 15, two days before the annual race.

Last year Mark Wahlberg starred in Patriots Day, a film about the bombing.

Later this year Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen playing a man who survived the atrocity in the biopic Stronger.