MasterChef's John Torode treated in hospital after 'lucky escape' on St Stephen's Day

MasterChef judge John Torode was treated in hospital on St Stephen's Day after suffering a “lucky escape”, his partner has said.

Lisa Faulkner thanked the “lovely” medical staff at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, for treating the 51-year-old celebrity chef.

The 44-year-old did not reveal the cause of John’s injuries when she posted a picture of him in a hospital bed and stated he “is very bruised but doing well”.
