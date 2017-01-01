MASH star William Christopher dies at 84

MASH star William Christopher has died at the age of 84.

The actor was best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on the 1970s TV show, set during the Korean War.

Christopher’s agent, Robert Malcom, said he died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California.

The MASH cast (AP Photo/Huynh)

MASH was a huge hit, with nearly 106 million viewers tuning into the final episode.

Christopher also appeared in the spinoff series AfterMASH, which aired from 1983 to 1985.

Malcom told The Associated Press that Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in a hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.