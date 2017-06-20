Mary Stuart stage hit to make West End transfer

A play in which Juliet Stevenson’s role is decided at the “toss of a coin” is getting a West End transfer.

Stevenson and fellow actress Lia Williams share roles in the political tragedy Mary Stuart.

Lia Williams as Elizabeth I & Juliet Stevenson as Mary Stuart. (Manuel Harlan).

The two actresses play both Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart, but which of the central roles they take is decided before each performance by the toss of a coin.

The pair will now take up their roles again for the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed, sold-out season from the Almeida.

Robert Icke’s adaptation of Mary Stuart transfers to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London’s West End from Saturday January 13, for a limited run.

Mary Stuart by Friedrich Schiller will then visit Theatre Royal Bath, Salford Lowry and Cambridge Arts Theatre in April.