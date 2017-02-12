Mary J Blige says she's going through a bad time as she sings at pre-Grammy gala

Mary J Blige told how her divorce is taking its toll as she performed at a gala in LA.

The singer was one of the performers at the Clive Davis Gala, a pre-Grammy event, and warned the audience that she was not in a good place because of her divorce from Martin “Kendu” Isaacs.

“I look happy, somewhat, but I’m going through some horrible stuff right now,” said the star.

“It’s called a divorce.”

Mary J Blige (Chris Pizzello/AP)

However, Mary went out to sing rousing renditions of Thick Of It and No More Drama as the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel watched in awe.

Diddy, Jennifer Hudson, French Montana, John Legend, LL Cool J and more stars watched from the front row, dancing along and cheering Mary on.

“We are behind you and we love you to death,” Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow said following the performance.

There were several other performances at the glitzy event.

Neil Diamond brought the house to its feet with Sweet Caroline and Love On The Rocks, Joe Jonas and his band DNCE were in strong form for a rendition of Cake By The Ocean and Bell Biv Devoe sang their classic Poison.

Neil Diamond (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Audience members included Stevie Wonder, Jane Fonda, Michael Keaton, Ringo Starr, Lena Dunham, Kris Jenner, Trevor Noah, Barry Gibb, Berry Gordy, Herbie Hancock and Wiz Khalifa.

Maxwell paid tribute to Prince by singing Nothing Compares 2 U, even changing the lyrics to also honour Whitney Houston.

“It’s been five years since this day, since you took your music away,” he sang softly.

Whitney died in 2012 at the Beverly Hilton, hours before Davis’s pre-Grammy gala was to take place at the hotel.

Whitney Houston (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Jennifer Hudson, in all-white, earned applause when honouring Leonard Cohen, who died last year, with his hit Hallelujah.