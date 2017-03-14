Mary Berry takeaway pizza confession causes puree chaos

Viewers were baffled after Mary Berry confessed to never having ordered a takeaway pizza.

The former Great British Bake Off star – who last week caused a stir when she made a bolognese using white wine, thyme and cream – showed off her recipe for a Parma ham and goats’ cheese pizza in the latest instalment of Mary Berry Everyday.

But before making her own tasty treat, she was given a lesson from two pizza aficionados who showed her how to create an authentic margherita.

The 81-year-old said: “I’ve called for my first ever pizza delivery in the form of brothers James and Tom from Dorset, who love it so much they went all the way to Naples to discover the secrets of the very best pizza in the world.”

Fans were quick to react to her admission on Twitter.

shook by mary berry saying she's never had a takeaway pizza — rav (@ravkahlon) March 13, 2017

Mary Berry has just been knocked off the pedestal I had her on. She hasn't ever had a takeaway pizza!!!! — Sam (@shiner_sam) March 13, 2017

Wait.



Mary Berry's never had a pizza delivered to her before?!#maryberry — Rob Smedley (@robsmedley86) March 13, 2017

One pointed out the difference between a proper delivery and Mary’s version.

Mary Berry ordered a pizza for the first time. No Mary Berry, you orderd a pizza oven and 2 chefs. — Rachel Harvey (@RachelJHarvey) March 13, 2017

Not only were the veteran TV cook’s fans disappointed by her takeaway confession, many were perplexed when she ate her pizza with cutlery.

Why on earth is Mary berry eating pizza with a fork 😮😷 #maryberryeveryday — Harriet (@hazzyspazzy) March 13, 2017

Just when you thought Mary Berry couldn't get any posher, she shows up eating a pizza with a knife and fork on BBC2 #maryberryeveryday pic.twitter.com/02Gxj6lW16 — James (@Spinglespot) March 13, 2017

Maverick Mary also caused a stir by adding garlic into her dough.

Mary Berry has put garlic in pizza dough!!! Send help!!! #maryberryeveryday — Lucy Anderson (@lucyanderson91) March 13, 2017