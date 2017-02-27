Mary Berry is back on the TV and it's made everyone feel all warm inside

It appears there’s a perfect remedy for these tumultuous times – seeing Mary Berry back on our TVs.

The Bake Off queen returned to the BBC to take us on a stroll through her childhood, kicking off the Mary Berry Everyday series with a number of warming Scottish dishes.

“There’s no place that inspires me more than Scotland,” Mary said of her mother’s birthplace, which is all well and good, but really people were just happy to hear Mary’s cosy tones transmitted through the TV again.

There's something about Mary berry that makes me feel like my life is going to be okay — matthew fitzpatrick (@mafffitz94) February 27, 2017

In an uncertain and chaotic world, #MaryBerry just makes everything nicer ❤️ — Katface (@KatAdams83) February 27, 2017

… whatever the cost.

i've got three essays to do for tomorrow but instead i'm watching mary berry x — eccy bird (@aimeerhiann) February 27, 2017

Mary began by updating a classic from her childhood, bacon and eggs, to a bacon rosti.

Many felt it was a public service.

A bacon rosti... Throws money at the screen #maryberry — Danny (@qprrforme) February 27, 2017

What followed were beautiful shots in Scotland as Mary sought out her favourite types of seafood, from salmon to langoustine, a type of lobster.

It was a delightful end to many people’s days, not just because the food looked soooo good.

Watching Mary Berry is honestly like getting a grandma hug from the TV. — Caroline (@caroline_77) February 27, 2017

Everybody STOP what you're doing! MARY BERRY is on the telly box! 😍😍#BezzaEveryday — Dee 🙅 (@LadyWifeDee) February 27, 2017

MARY BERRY MARY BERRY MARY BERRY MARY BERRY — Katherine (@Katt_Hx) February 27, 2017

Mary took the classic cottage pie and remade it with venison, which got mouths watering, but there was one ingredient in particular that got people talking.

"Just a small splash of wine" *pours half the bottle in* #MaryBerry — Ryan 🌹 (@badgerhaus) February 27, 2017

It was no Bake Off, but it was definitely entertaining, and had plenty of people hoping to bump into Mary the next time they were down Yates’s on a Friday night after she proved her party credentials by serving a Scotch whisky dessert in the biggest shot glass we’d ever seen.

So Mary Berry's concept of a shot glass is quite generous #MaryBerry #bbc2 — Aurora Cotten-McKean (@auroramckean) February 27, 2017

So while we won’t be seeing Mary on Bake Off any more after the show’s move to Channel 4, at least we have episodes of Everyday to look forward to.

Ahead of the next episode you can find the rosti, salmon and venison recipe’s here.