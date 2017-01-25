Mary Berry beats Len Goodman to top judge prize at National Television Awards

The Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry won the TV judge prize at the National Television Awards, beating Len Goodman to the honour.

The TV veteran, who stood down from her role as a judge on the popular cookery programme due to its move from the BBC to Channel 4, also beat The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell, BGT’s David Walliams and The X Factor’s Nicole Scherzinger.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Len finished his 12-year tenure on the dancing show’s panel in December.

Len Goodman missed out on an NTA to Mary Berry (PA PA Wire/PA Images)

A stunned Mary, 81, was cheered by the audience gathered at London’s O2 Arena as she took to the stage with the help of host Dermot O’Leary before accepting the award, which was voted for by the public.

She said: “I’m thrilled … I love judging, it has always been a great honour.

“I think I know how to bake and I love telling people that, next time, do a little bit better.

“But the greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everybody is sitting down at 8pm, the whole family: gran, the baby in arms. There is no swearing, it’s the best programme, and I’m so grateful, and thank you very much.”

Meeting Mary berry in my tiger slippers was one of the best moments of my life #NTAS pic.twitter.com/0OtNSiDVuS — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) January 25, 2017

EastEnders star Lacey Turner won the coveted serial drama performance award.

The actress, who plays Stacey Slater, fought back tears as she took to the stage.

She said: “Oh my goodness. I was so sure I was staying in my seat. Thank you so much to everybody who voted, who supported me over the last 12 years. I can’t tell you how much it means.”

After thanking her family and friends, she added: “Most of all thank you to all of those people sitting over there, it is so, I feel so lucky to wake up every day and love my job. I really am part of a team, a community, one big family, and for that I really am proud.

Lacey Turner (Ian West PA Wire/PA Images)

“This one’s for the Fowlers, thank you!”

Channel 4′s hit show, Gogglebox, can also celebrate a win as they took home the gong in the factual entertainment category.

Professional couch potatoes by day.... NTA winners by night #NTAS pic.twitter.com/WoS897JC0L — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) January 25, 2017

Mrs Brown’s Boys won the accolade of best comedy programme, fending off competition from The Big Bang Theory, Benidorm and Orange Is The New Black.

The award was presented by comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd, who joked that the arena was a “magnificent shed” before reading out the nominees and eventual winner.

Mrs Brown’s Boys (Matt Crossick PA Wire/PA Images)

The comedy programme’s star, Brendan O’Carroll, thanked the public for voting and made a reference to Sir Ken’s accidental reading out of Mrs Brown’s Boys twice in the run up to the reveal.

Brendan, joined by the cast and crew of the BBC sitcom, said: “Thank you so much, we’re all here … thank you Sir Ken, to be nominated twice in the same category is amazing, we so appreciate it.

“Thank you so much to all of you who voted, it’s really important that you vote, this is the most important award we get.

“It’s very, very exciting and very humbling. Thanks to the BBC and everyone involved.”

ITV quiz show The Chase was named the winner of the daytime category.

The show’s host, Bradley Walsh, dedicated the win to a member of the team who had died last year.

Bradley said: “Thank you very much, it’s an absolute honour, the show goes from strength to strength.”

The television presenter also joked about sharing the same stage as funnyman Sir Ken, quipping that he first worked with him during the Royal Variety Performance, adding: “Queen Victoria loved every second of it.”

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan presented the award and Piers walked on stage alongside Susanna with a gag on his mouth.

Susanna explained: “It’s been a controversial week on Good Morning Britain, we’ve had tears, we’ve had tantrums, we’ve even had a walkout. So I’ve done what people have been urging me to do for quite some time – I have finally gagged Piers Morgan.”