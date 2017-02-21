Mary Berry advises Bake Off contestants: Keep the tears in check

Baking queen Mary Berry has revealed one aspect of The Great British Bake Off she was not so keen on.

The cookery writer and former judge on the show said she was not a fan of contestants getting visibly upset on camera, in early episodes of the series.

“In life you shouldn’t keep bursting into tears. There are occasions when you want to cry your heart out, but not on a television programme,” the 81-year-old told Radio Times magazine.

Mary Berry (Ian West/PA)

“If you do something that doesn’t work out, you have to gather yourself up and keep going.”

Mary fought back tears as she said farewell to the show in its last outing on the BBC in December, before its move to Channel 4.

“Sheer perfection and I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said.

This week’s Radio Times

The normally poised star, who co-presented Bake Off on the BBC with Paul Hollywood, was also visibly moved when Nadiya Hussain won the series in 2015.

