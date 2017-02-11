Marvel release first look trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

A new trailer gives superhero fans an early glimpse at the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film.

The film will be the culmination of a series that started in 2008 with Iron Man and will see all the Marvel heroes come together to take on Thanos (Josh Brolin), the supervillain the series has been leading up to since Avengers Assemble in 2012.

The Avengers look set to join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the new film, which will see the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans sharing the screen with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

The first look trailer teases some exciting details for the new film, while also showing some behind the camera scenes of Marvel films gone by.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously took on Captain America: Civil War which proved a hit with fans and critics, grossing over $1billion.

Avengers: Infinity War is due out May 4, 2018.