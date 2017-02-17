Martin Scorsese will be in Dublin next week

Renowned film director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese is to make a trip to Dublin next week.

Mr Scorsese, well known for his work on Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and The Wolf of Wall Street is to receive the Gold Medal of Honorary Patronage of the University Philosophical Society from Trinity College Dublin.

The ceremony will taking place at 5pm on February 24 in the examination hall at Trinity College with a Q & A afterwards.

It is a closed event, open only to members of the Trinity College Philosophical Society.

Mr Scorsese is in good company in receiving the gold medal as former recipients of the award include Whoopi Goldberg, Bono, Al Pacino, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and astronaut Chris Hadfield.