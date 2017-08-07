Mark Wright lands ‘dream’ role in Hollywood

Mark Wright has announced he is moving to Hollywood after landing a television job across the pond.

The former star of The Only Way Of Essex – who is married to Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan – said he will be one of the hosts of American news programme Extra TV alongside stars including Mario Lopez.

He wrote on Instagram that the role was “a dream come true”.

So happy to announce Iv just signed a deal to be part of this incredible dream team hosting @extratv for the new season in America !! This means a new adventure for me and a move across the pond to HOLLYWOOD. It's a dream come true and I can't wait to get started. So happy to be working with you all @reneebargh @mariolopezextra @tanikaray @ajcalloway #newseason @nbc #extra #letsgo A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The show’s official Twitter account also posted a message announcing the new line-up.