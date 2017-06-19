Mark Wahlberg tells Xposé that Conor McGregor will struggle in the ring against Floyd Mayweather

Xposé was in London for the Transformers: The Last Knight premiere yesterday, where they spoke exclusively to Mark Wahlberg about Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The Transformers star, who is a part-owner of the UFC, believes McGregor will struggle in the ring against the boxing legend.

“I think it’s a matter of how much punishment he [Conor McGregor] is willing to take to get that one shot,” Mark said.

“And based on what I’ve seen he’s not going to phone it in, he’s going to put it all out there. He’s not scared of getting hit or losing and the odds are not in his favour.”

The Ted actor, however, thinks Conor McGregor’s odds at a successful film career are much higher.

“I think he’s got a long career in film, he’s just got to make sure he doesn’t take too much punishment in the ring.”