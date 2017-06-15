Mark Ronson teams up with Queens Of The Stone Age for new record

Mark Ronson has shared his delight at working with his “favourite rock band of all time” as he teamed up with Queens Of The Stone Age to produce their upcoming album.

The producer and DJ, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, announced the news on Instagram as the band shared a trailer for the highly anticipated record.

He wrote: “For half a year, I’ve had to keep my mouth shut about producing the new album by my favourite rock band of all time. Cats out the bag.”

The band revealed the album’s name, Mark’s involvement and teased new track Feet Don’t Fail Me in a trailer posted on their website.

The clip sees lead singer Josh Homme taking a polygraph test and features a DJ-ing Ronson. It ends with them labelling the record, titled Villains, “honestly, the best album ever”.

Fans of the band and Mark were intrigued by the collaboration.

Villains is out soon – we hope.
