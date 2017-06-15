Mark Ronson teams up with Queens Of The Stone Age for new record

Mark Ronson has shared his delight at working with his “favourite rock band of all time” as he teamed up with Queens Of The Stone Age to produce their upcoming album.

The producer and DJ, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, announced the news on Instagram as the band shared a trailer for the highly anticipated record.

He wrote: “For half a year, I’ve had to keep my mouth shut about producing the new album by my favourite rock band of all time. Cats out the bag.”

For half a year, I've had to keep my mouth shut about producing the new album by my favourite rock band of all time. Cats out the bag. Watch the trailer (link in bio) photo by @neumanvision A post shared by Mark Ronson (@iammarkronson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

The band revealed the album’s name, Mark’s involvement and teased new track Feet Don’t Fail Me in a trailer posted on their website.

The clip sees lead singer Josh Homme taking a polygraph test and features a DJ-ing Ronson. It ends with them labelling the record, titled Villains, “honestly, the best album ever”.

Fans of the band and Mark were intrigued by the collaboration.

Just reading that Mark Ronson has produced the new QOTSA album. Should be an interesting mix?! — Kerry Jean Lister 🆗 (@kerryjeanlister) June 15, 2017

Just when I didn't think I could be any more excited about a new QOTSA album...Mark Ronson. This will be the greatest album of all time. — julie dodge (@jdodge2010) June 15, 2017

Mark Ronson is a fantastic producer, but at least off the top of my head I can't remember him ever producing a rock album — Rob Burden (@Crippledouble) June 14, 2017

I'm actually nervous about this upcoming @qotsa album. Josh is a genius but Mark Ronson and not Chris Goss? Eek. #RatedR & #clockwork ftw — bergmama (@bergmama) June 15, 2017

Villains is out soon – we hope.