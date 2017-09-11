Mark Owen splits his trousers as Take That perform at Radio 2 Live

Take That star Mark Owen suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while performing a retro dance routine to one of the band’s 90s hits in London’s Hyde Park.

Owen and bandmates Gary Barlow and Howard Donald were showing off their original moves to their 1992 hit Could It Be Magic when his tight black trousers with a white feather pattern, which he wore with a matching shirt, split in the crotch area.

He told the crowd at Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park: “We had to bring the moves back for that one.

“But unfortunately I’ve split my trousers.

“I knew that would happen.”

Uh oh! Mark Owen's just split his trousers... do you have a spare sarong, Howard? #R2HydePark — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) September 10, 2017

He added: “We are going to sit down now because we are out of breath because we are so old.”

Owen then perched on a high stool with his legs firmly crossed as the band performed Back For Good, with Barlow at the piano.

Do you want to hear one more? #R2HydePark pic.twitter.com/9QjzYL5Qmv — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) September 10, 2017

The group opened their headlining set at the one-day festival with Shine, followed by Greatest Day, before Barlow, dressed in a black shirt studded with pearls, promised: “We are going to play songs from as far back as 1992.”

They also revived their old dance routine for Pray as they treated fans to their classic hits including Everything Changes and It Only Takes A Minute, as well as We Are Giants and Patience, before finishing with a finale of Rule The World and Never Forget.

Are you singing along at home? #R2HydePark pic.twitter.com/ZhT3ih3RlX — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) September 10, 2017

Earlier in the day country star Shania Twain faced a downpour as she told the crowd: “Even in the rain it’s a fantastic British audience,” as she sang hits including That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still The One and Man, I Feel Like A Woman.

She told the rain-sodden audience: “I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation with my voice.

“I kind of feel like I’ve been fighting through my life with my eyes closed. You just have to go for the scary things and take the plunge.”

US band Blondie suffered the worst of the weather during their set, but they lifted the crowd’s spirits with One Way Or Another, Call Me, Maria, Atomic and Heart Of Glass.

During a brief respite in the downpour singer Debbie Harry, who sported a bee headdress, said: “I’m happy because the rain stopped.”