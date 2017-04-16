Mark Hamill working on George Lucas impersonation for his dream part

Back to Showbiz Home

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wants to play the sci-fi saga’s creator George Lucas on the big screen.

The actor, 65, said he would like to star as George in a film about his life, when asked about his dream part by a fan at the Star Wars Celebration event in Florida.

Mark, who has reprised his famous role of Luke Skywalker for the new series of Star Wars movies, did an impression of George during the panel discussion.

George ensures there will always be Star Wars fans.
George Lucas (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The actor also recounted stories about his co-stars Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher, who played Han Solo and Princess Leia in the films.

He told how Harrison advised him not to ask permission to ad-lib during filming and how he and Carrie once sneaked into a cinema to see the 1977 trailer for Star Wars.

Earlier at the convention, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd appeared to introduce a tribute video of film and interview clips from her mother’s career.

It included some of her scenes from upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be released in December.

The celebration in Orlando also included panels, autograph signing sessions, merchandise stalls and exhibitions.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Carrie Fisher, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Star Wars, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz