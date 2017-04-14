Mark Hamill shares heart-warming picture with Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has made a heart-warming tribute to late “Princess” Carrie Fisher by sharing a photo with her daughter Billie Lourd.

He said that the 24-year-old was so like her mother that it was like cuddling the former Princess Leia actress again.

The picture, taken with their former co-star Harrison Ford, almost resembles a reunion between the original Star Wars trio.

He posted the photo on Instagram on Friday with the caption: “So much like her mother in so many ways – it was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again! #BillieLourd #DejaVuAllOverAgain #SWCO.”

Lourd wears a white high-necked dress reminiscent of Leia’s most well-known outfit in the snap, as she stands with her arms around the two actors.

It was apparently taken during this weekend’s Star Wars convention in Orlando, Florida.

Fisher died in December at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Speaking earlier at the event, the film franchise creator George Lucas also paid tribute to Fisher, reportedly describing her as “the boss” of the stories.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “When Carrie came in, she was that character.

Carrie Fisher died last December (Ian West/PA)

“She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn’t much of a question.

“There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion.”

Fisher will appear in the next film in the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released in December.