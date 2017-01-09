Mark Hamill has started doing Donald Trump tweets in his iconic Joker voice

Back to Showbiz Home

Forget newcomer Jared Leto, Mark Hamill has just proved himself as the best actor to take on the role of the Joker.

The Star Wars actor, who also played the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, lent his character’s voice to the infamous tweets of one Donald Trump – whose late-night internet shout-outs can sometimes sound like the musings of a comic book baddie.

It all started when comedy writer Matt Oswalt tweeted out an app idea following Trump’s bizarre new year tweet.

Here the Donald’s original New Year’s Eve tweet. Presidential, right?

Hamill, who started voicing the character in the animated series of Batman back in the 1990s, was happy to oblige. After his daughter and wife helped him download a sound recording app, he released the clip.

And all the internet rejoiced.

And most pleased of all? Matt Oswalt.

Fingers crossed this becomes a regular thing…
KEYWORDS: Showbiz World, Donald Trump, Mark Hamill, Politics

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz