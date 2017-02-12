Mark Dolan is the second celebrity skier to leave The Jump

Comedian Mark Dolan has become the second contestant to leave The Jump after failing to shine on the slope.

Mark found himself battling for a place in the competition alongside Spencer Matthews, Emma Parker-Bowles, Caprice, Robbie Fowler and Amy Willerton.

The celebrity skiers tackled the Snowcross, launching themselves out of the starting gate and hurtling down a winding course on snow skates.

((Channel 4)

Spencer was the first to attempt the dreaded skl jump, setting the bar at a distance of 14.75m.

Emma flew 10.55m, followed by Mark, whose unimpressive 9.2m put him in the danger zone.

Caprice’s 11.58m jump, Robbie’s distance of 13m and Amy’s 11.43m ensured they remained to fight another week.

(Channel 4/Screenshot)

Louis Smith, Jason Robinson, Lydia Bright and Jade Jones – who won their respective races earlier in the evening – took to the course one more time to compete for the title of Snowcross champion, and it was Louis who emerged victorious.

The 12 remaining celebrities will return next week to face the Skeleton, launching themselves face-first down a twisted track in a heavy metal sled.