Marissa Jade ‘disappointed’ to be the first to leave Celebrity Big Brother house

Mob Wives star Marissa Jade said she would invite love interest Jordan Davies to her home in New York after being the first housemate to be dumped from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The 34-year-old was evicted from the mansion on Tuesday night, just one week into the latest series of the Channel 5 show.

Speaking after leaving the house, Jade admitted she fancied the Ex On The Beach star, but said she said she “didn’t know” what would have happened with him had she stayed in the house.

She added: “I am just not a one night stand kind of girl. I wanted to make sure his feelings were legitimate.”

Marissa Jade (left) with presenter Emma Willis after being evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Jade, who said she would like to see Davies go on to win the show, was evicted just hours after a conversation with him, where the pair decided to “slow down” their developing romance.

She later said: “I like to feel situations out.”

But she said she would like to see Davies again after the show, warning he “might be a little bit intimidated” by her fellow Mob Wives.

The model was booted out after being up for eviction against Sarah Harding, Chad Johnson, Trisha Paytas and Karthik Nagesan.

BEST BITS: The fiery American was an awesome housemate. Here are @MsMarissaJade's Celebrity Big Brother highlights #CBB pic.twitter.com/KTbEi2mIT5 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 8, 2017

Jade was nominated by former EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson during the launch night last Tuesday.

She said she thought it was a decision he would “regret” having since got to know her.

She added: “I came in very aggressive. I was just so pepped up and coached before the show that people made me put a wall up.”

The US personality confessed she was “disappointed” to be the first to leave, adding: “I didn’t think it was my time to go.”

She told host Emma Willis: “I don’t think I have enough support out here. I felt like I was underdog since the second I came in. The other members in the house were definitely more known than I was.”

Speaking of the other contestants, she said she felt Trisha “did not want to be there”, and said Sarah was a “great girl”.