Marissa Jade becomes the first to be evicted from the CBB house

Model and reality TV star Marissa Jade has become the first person to be evicted from this year’s Celebrity Big Brother House.

The US personality was given the boot during a live eviction episode of the Channel 5 show on Tuesday.

It came within hours of her conversation with Ex On The Beach star Jordan Davies, where the pair decided to “slow down” their developing romance.

Jade moped as she left the house and told presenter Emma Willis that she apparently had “no support” from the public but said that she planned to see Davies again when the show finishes.

She later tweeted: “Marissa has been evicted. Such a shame. Thanks to all of you who voted though.”