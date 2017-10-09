Mario Rosenstock is coming to a location near you

Mario Rosenstock is set to embark on a nationwide Irish Tour with his stunning new one-man stage show, In Your Face…and what a face!

Most normal people have 43 muscles in their face - not Mario, multiply that number by 10…and they all move at the same time!

The brand new 2018 show is bigger and bolder than ever and it’s Mario’s most interactive too.

V excited to announce my brand new stage show-on sale this Friday oct 13 9am.Do it! pic.twitter.com/r4N9P3i9EO — Mario Rosenstock (@GiftGrubMario) October 9, 2017

Prepare to be entertained like never before and maybe even become part of the show too. One minute he’s on stage. One minute he’s In Your Face!

To date Mario’s live tours have sold over 200,000 tickets with a record five consecutive sold-out nights at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.

Mario has spent eighteen years on the legendary Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM. He has starred in three smash-hit TV series of The Mario Rosenstock Show on RTE TV. Mario has been awarded twelve national radio awards and is a member of Irish Radio IMRO Hall of Fame.

On #tonighttv3 @GiftGrubMario with his unique take on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's weekly message - featuring Paschal Donohoe and Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/Z9NBplv7Wq — The Tonight Show TV3 (@TonightShowTV3) October 5, 2017

In Your Face will premiere at the Cork Opera House in April with a string of weekend shows all around the country, culminating at The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin in May.

MARIO - IN YOUR FACE IRISH TOUR 2018