Mario Rosenstock brought the house down as Miriam on the Late Late

Comedian and impersonator Mario Rosenstock was on the Late Late Show tonight, taking on the role of Miriam O'Callaghan.

And he/she was in fine form. The Miriam impression alone was enough to entertain the audience, but Rosenstock's Gerry Adams impression thrilled everyone.

It's @GiftGrubMario as Miriam doing her best Gerry Adams impression. We're not sure what's happening but we like it! 😂 #latelate pic.twitter.com/5xTh3CmPgv — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 24, 2017

Of course, the topic of the Irish Presidency and Michael D Higgins cropped up, with 'Miriam' giving her thoughts on the man in the Áras.

The first shots have been fired in the next presidential election! ☺️ @GiftGrubMario is on fire tonight! #latelate pic.twitter.com/memJcgxdFi — RTE One (@RTEOne) November 24, 2017

The people watching at home were also impressed.

"Eoghan Murphy has been playing lego all year and he still hasn't fucking built anything." 😂#latelate pic.twitter.com/IyK6rhM1ay — Trí (@Triona_C) November 24, 2017

Mario does a better Miriam than Miriam does 😂 #LateLateShow #LateLate — Aine Mc Manus (@ainemm91) November 24, 2017

@GiftGrubMario is far too convincing as Miriam O’Callaghan! 😂 Will never look at her the same way again. 🙈Fantastic impressionist! 👍🏻 #latelate #mariorosenstock — Marella Shan (@MarellaShan) November 24, 2017

Although you can't please everyone.

#latelate If he was doing a show in my front room i still wouldn’t go — Dessie Curley (@DessieCurley1) November 24, 2017