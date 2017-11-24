Mario Rosenstock brought the house down as Miriam on the Late Late

Back to Showbiz Home

Comedian and impersonator Mario Rosenstock was on the Late Late Show tonight, taking on the role of Miriam O'Callaghan.

And he/she was in fine form. The Miriam impression alone was enough to entertain the audience, but Rosenstock's Gerry Adams impression thrilled everyone.

Of course, the topic of the Irish Presidency and Michael D Higgins cropped up, with 'Miriam' giving her thoughts on the man in the Áras.

The people watching at home were also impressed.

Although you can't please everyone.


KEYWORDS: Late Late, Miriam O'Callaghan

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz