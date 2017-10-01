Marilyn Manson crushed by falling prop on New York stage

Marilyn Manson has been rushed to hospital from a concert in New York after a huge prop made from two giant guns fell forwards onto him.

Manson was about an hour into his set in the city's Hammerstein Ballroom yesterday when the prop - which appeared to be two giant guns joined by metal scaffolding - flipped forward.

He can be seen in video posted from the event grappling with the prop for an instant, before it fell fully on him.

An eyewitness told the BBC that the singer laid on stage for up to 15 minutes covered by a sheet before he was carried out on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

His condition is not currently known.

Eyewitness Anthony Biscardi said: "He was performing the [Eurythmics] song Sweet Dreams. Towards the middle of the song it seemed as though he tried climbing onto a prop. The first touch of weight on those poles and it came crashing down onto him."

Clips from the scene show tour staff instantly lifting the prop off Manson, but he does not get back up.

"He was pretty limp, almost as though he was unconscious," Mr Biscardi said.

Mr Biscardi said a black sheet was put around Manson until he could be taken off stage.

The house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over "due to injury".

A representative told Rolling Stone magazine that: "Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital."

Manson, 48, was three dates into his The Heaven Upside Down Tour. He was due to perform in Boston on Monday night.