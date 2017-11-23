Marie Osmond shares throwback snap as stars celebrate Thanksgiving
Marie Osmond has shared a throwback Thanksgiving snap of the musical family group as Hollywood stars celebrated the US holiday.
The singer, actress and one-seventh of the Osmonds, shared a black and white snap of the family round the dining room table.
She captioned it: “Looking back at old pictures like this one… always shifts me into a warm and fuzzy #Thanksgiving mode.
“My most memorable Thanksgiving was when I got a white tablecloth and put permanent markers at the side of the dishes near the silverware.
“I had everyone at the table lift their plates, write their favorite memory and what they were thankful for under their plates.
“The little children traced their hands and drew turkeys. Still one of my favorite tablecloths to date.”
Hugh Jackman said he was setting himself an athletic challenge to compensate for all the food he was about to eat, posting a picture of the screen on a rowing machine and writing: “Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.
“To every single one of you … I’m grateful!”
Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday on the holiday and dismissed rumours she was pregnant, saying pictures of her with an apparent bump were the result of a large vegan festive feast.
She wrote: “RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey.”
RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
Kim Kardashian shared a snap of herself with members of her family including mother Kris Jenner and her grandmother, writing “So thankful,” while her sister Kourtney posted a picture of two of her children, captioned: “Very thanksful.”
Neil Patrick Harris also expressed his gratitude for his children, posting a picture of twins Gideon and Harper and writing: “Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for – these are my top two.”
Model Gisele shared a snap of her large family, including her NFL star husband Tom Brady, writing: “Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the angels in the form of friends and family that you send our way, and thank you for this beautiful Earth.
“Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families may you all have a blessed day!”
Drew Barrymore celebrated the holiday by taking her daughter Olive to deliver a pie to a local church.
She captioned the photo: “Olive delivering a pie to “all souls church”. Give. Thanks. Thank you to those who even let us give.”
From all of us, to all of you, Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/iARH2uYy7m— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) November 23, 2017
Happy thanksgiving 🍁 I’m so grateful for so many things this year. Including all of you!! Hope you guys have the best thanksgiving ❤️❤️❤️— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) November 23, 2017
Good morning!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 23, 2017
Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful
Other stars to share messages of thanks on the day of celebration include band Aerosmith, actress Ashley Tisdale, actress Emily Ratajkowski and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
