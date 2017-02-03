Mariah Carey works out in fishnets and stilettos like the queen she is

Ever wondered what Mariah Carey likes to wear when she works out? Well now you know.

Mariah Carey has shared videos from her time at Gunner Peterson's gym, who is a well-known trainer to the stars and the main fitness guru in Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body series.

The songstress wore a bodysuit, fishnets and stilettos to the famous gym, naturally.

She lifts dumbbells, climbs stair masters and makes working out look easy in her sky-high footwear.

Well if Mariah can...

We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Running amok. @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

