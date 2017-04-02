Mariah Carey posts One More Try performance in tribute to George Michael

Mariah Carey has paid an emotional tribute to George Michael days after he was laid to rest at a private funeral.

The US singer shared a video of her performing George’s song One More Try in a post to her 20 million fans on Facebook.

“We miss you, George Michael,” she wrote.

“My heartfelt tribute of One More Try, live in Dubai.”

In the video, Mariah says One More Try is one of George’s “greatest records” and she was performing it “in honour of him”.

“I always loved him. He was a really great person,” she said on stage.

Mariah, 47, performed the track at the Dubai Jazz Festival in February.

Following news of his death, Mariah described George as a “genius” who “left us way too soon”.

Mariah Carey (PA)

Writing on her website, she said: “George was not only a great musician, he was an active ambassador in the LBGTQ community, pushing for greater understanding, acceptance, and love for all people. He touched so many lives and inspired us all.”

Mariah also revealed an exchange of messages she had with George on Twitter in 2014 after he thanked her for covering One More Try.

“You & this song have always meant so much to me,” she told George.

“Fan & Friend for life.”

George in 1999 (Michael Stephens/PA)

One More Try, from George’s 1987 album Faith, reached number one in the US charts.

A publicist for the Wham! star confirmed he was buried during a small private ceremony on Wednesday.

The Careless Whisper singer died in December at the age of 53.

His body was found by his former partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.