Mariah Carey: My 'horrible' New Year's Eve

Mariah Carey has admitted she was “mortified” by her botched New Year’s Eve show.

The pop diva, 46, initially attempted to shrug off the disastrous performance, after suffering mishaps in front of millions of fans.

But she’s now described the experience as “horrible”.

Mariah Carey (Greg Allen AP/PA Images)

Mariah’s publicist initially blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions for not addressing technical difficulties before the show, which his camp called “absurd”.

But the Hero singer has now told Entertainment Weekly: ”All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

She said of the night: “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Mariah Carey in Times Square (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

She added: “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them … because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”

Mariah stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her during the show.

She said: “I wanted a holiday too, can I not have one?”

She responded hours later with a defiant message on Twitter:

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Dick Clark Productions said in an earlier statement: “To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”