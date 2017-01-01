Mariah Carey leaves viewers unimpressed with New Year's Eve show

Viewers have labelled pop diva Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance a disaster.

The Hero singer, 46, suffered mishaps in front of millions of fans as she ushered in 2017 from New York’s Times Square.

She appeared to have technical difficulties during the set, one of the most high-profile events to mark the end of 2016.

Mariah Carey in Times Square (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

At the end of her performance she abruptly walked off stage and signed off with: “It just don’t get any better.”

Mariah had told the crowd: “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

She stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve (Greg Allen/AP)

“We can’t hear. We didn’t have a check for this song… we’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is,” she said.

Then, appearing to give up attempting to lip sync, she said: “I’m going to say let the audience sing, okay?”

She added: “I wanted a holiday too, can I not have one?”

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties during Saturday night’s performance, but viewers were unimpressed.

mariah carey's record label after her performance tonight: pic.twitter.com/vqfCeJJg4z — ㅤ (@explicitlyag) January 1, 2017

Shout out to Mariah Carey's backup dancers for still dancing/keeping a straight face while all our jaws were on the floor 😳 — Jessica Baum (@jesstakeiteasy) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey's disgusted sign off is a perfect goodbye to 2016 https://t.co/Ig35rXICTk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 1, 2017

I'm choosing to believe Mariah Carey's performance was an artistic reinterpretation of the 2016 Presidential election. — Chanda Powell Fowler (@snarkystiletto) January 1, 2017

With 15 minutes remaining before the New Year, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey’s career. — Nic (@nicole_ginzy) January 1, 2017

Apparently it's being reported that Russia hacked the Mariah Carey vocal track of her performance last night — . (@Mehhhh_ok) January 1, 2017

The sound engineer walking in to Mariah Carey's dressing room after *that* performance. pic.twitter.com/Ee8usOj3p6 —  David  (@WhippetOut) January 1, 2017

Mariah, who recently split from her billionaire fiance James Packer, attempted to shrug off the problems, writing on Twitter that “shit happens”.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Her performance was broadcast to millions of viewers as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on US network ABC.