Mariah Carey leaves viewers unimpressed with New Year's Eve show

Viewers have labelled pop diva Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance a disaster.

The Hero singer, 46, suffered mishaps in front of millions of fans as she ushered in 2017 from New York’s Times Square.

She appeared to have technical difficulties during the set, one of the most high-profile events to mark the end of 2016.

Mariah Carey in Times Square (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

At the end of her performance she abruptly walked off stage and signed off with: “It just don’t get any better.”

Mariah had told the crowd: “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

She stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve (Greg Allen/AP)

“We can’t hear. We didn’t have a check for this song… we’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is,” she said.

Then, appearing to give up attempting to lip sync, she said: “I’m going to say let the audience sing, okay?”

She added: “I wanted a holiday too, can I not have one?”

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties during Saturday night’s performance, but viewers were unimpressed.

Mariah, who recently split from her billionaire fiance James Packer, attempted to shrug off the problems, writing on Twitter that “shit happens”.

Her performance was broadcast to millions of viewers as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on US network ABC.
