Mariah Carey jets to Azerbaijan for Grand Prix

Mariah Carey swapped the stage for the racetrack as she met drivers including Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The US chart songstress posted a photograph on Instagram of herself meeting the British Formula 1 ace.

@f1 we are excited to be here #bakugp #rocky @lewishamilton A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Dressed in a form-fitting white dress and her trademark shades, Carey was accompanied by her six-year-old son Moroccan.

“@f1 we are excited to be here,” she captioned the shot.

The day before, Carey shared a video of herself about to board a private plane for the race.