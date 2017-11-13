Mariah Carey hopes Manchester Arena gig can be part of ‘healing experience’

Mariah Carey has said she hopes her gig at the Manchester Arena can be part of a “healing experience” after 22 people were killed in a terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert.

The singer will be taking her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour to the Manchester venue on December 10, three months after the arena reopened.

“Hopefully this will be part of a healing experience,” she told the Press Association in Los Angeles.

Carey is touring All I Want For Christmas Is You (Danny Lawson/PA)

“And because it’s a Christmas show it’s just a good spirit to bring in there and all I can do is try to be of service in that way and spread some love.”

The Manchester Arena was closed after a terrorist detonated a homemade bomb on May 22, claiming 22 lives and physically injuring or “profoundly” traumatising 512 more.

It reopened with a charity concert fronted by Noel Gallagher on September 9.

Carey is going on a world tour after the launch of an animated film based on her 1994 hit song.

She will visit The O2 Arena in London on December 11 and also visit Paris, Las Vegas and Sydney.

:: All I Want For Christmas Is You is out on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital download.
