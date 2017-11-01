Mariah Carey honoured with Hollywood handprint ceremony

Mariah Carey has been hailed as “beyond iconic” as she was honoured with a hand and footprints ceremony in Hollywood Boulevard.

The singer said the event was an “honour” before planting her hands in the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Lee Daniels, who directed Precious, the double Oscar-winning film starring Carey, celebrated her as “beyond a legend, beyond iconic” as he spoke at the ceremony.

Carey’s hand and shoeprints (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“Her heart is gold, her heart is pure, we’ve watched her in the media from the beginning. Her ups, her downs, we’ve lived them, we love her for them,” he added.

Carey only said a few words from the stage rather than the typically lengthy acceptance speech.

“It’s an honour to be here and I hope I can walk in these shoes,” she said, gesturing to her high heels.

She declined to go shoeless and instead opted to have her footwear cast but the singer did firmly place her palms in the cement.

The five-time Grammy award winner is promoting All I Want For Christmas Is You, a film based on her 1994 hit single.