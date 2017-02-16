Mariah Carey delivers first TV performance since disastrous NYE gig

Mariah Carey can breathe a sigh of relief after delivering her first TV performance since her disastrous New Year’s Eve gig.

The pop diva sang her new single I Don’t on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live – and her performance appeared to go off without a hitch.

Dressed in a plunging red gown, Mariah was joined on stage by rapper YG, who features on the track.

The song is inspired by Mariah’s split from billionaire fiance James Packer and the video features her burning a wedding dress.

Mariah, 46, admitted she was “mortified” by her New Year’s Eve show in New York’s Times Square after suffering mishaps in front of millions of fans.

She stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her during the show.

At the end of her performance she abruptly walked off stage and signed off with: “It just don’t get any better.”

Her publicist initially blamed event producer Dick Clark Productions for not addressing technical difficulties before the show.

But Mariah later told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”