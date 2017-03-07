Maria is coming back to Coronation Street sooner than you think

Jailbird Maria Connor is set to make a much earlier return to Coronation Street than planned.

The Weatherfield hairdresser, played by Samia Longchambon, was supposed to be on a year’s break from the street while she languished in prison for a sham marriage.

But Samia has been spotted back on the cobbles filming Maria’s comeback – and she doesn’t look too happy with Aidan Connor.

Maria has been serving time (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Sporting an electronic tag on her ankle and a pair of cropped, wide-leg trousers and heels to show it off, Maria looked like she was on the war path as she was filmed striding along the street.

In the scene, secret lover Aidan (Shayne Ward) drives alongside her and the pair look to be having a heated discussion, before Maria agrees to join him in the car.

Maria and Aidan had been having an affair before she was locked up and viewers will be wondering whether Eva Price (Catherine Tydlesley) is about to discover what boyfriend Aidan has been up to.

She has been in trouble with the police since Christmas (Mark Bruce/PA)

Cheater Aidan declared his love to Maria before she went to prison on Christmas Eve for having married Argentinian friend Pablo so that he could stay in the UK.

She had been being questioned over the disappearance of Caz Hammond, who was framing her for murder, when she made the confession about her sham wedding.

Shayne and Catherine have both recently signed new contracts that will keep them in the ITV soap for another year as producers are said to be lining up an explosive storyline for them.