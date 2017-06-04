Marcus Mumford sings 'you are not alone in this' at Manchester benefit concert

Mumford And Sons frontman Marcus Mumford sang “you are not alone in this” as he performed an acoustic version of the band’s hit Timshel to open the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The singer took to the stage after a one-minute silence for the 22 victims who lost their lives in the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Marcus is honoured to be involved in the #OneLoveManchester show tonight. Opening the show at 7pm GMT. pic.twitter.com/D3VZp47eiV — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) June 4, 2017

Marcus then welcomed Take That to the stage to open their set with their crowd-pleasing song Let It Shine.

We're on stage at #OneLoveManchester in one hour. Watch live and donate/find out more at https://t.co/jMGyTCf2JD https://t.co/rp02b6CK1D — Take That (@takethat) June 4, 2017

In between renditions of Giants and Rule The World, Gary Barlow told the crowd: “Thank you everybody for coming out tonight, thank you for everybody watching at home, thanks to Ariana for inviting us tonight.

“Our thoughts are with everyone that’s been affected by this.

“We want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud.”

Concert-goers began queuing outside Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground from 8.30am ahead of the One Love Manchester gig.

The event will see the US popstar return to the stage for the first time since suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 of her fans and parents as they left her show at the Manchester Arena.

All Ariana fans who attended the gig on May 22 were offered free passes to the benefit concert.