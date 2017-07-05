Marcus Mumford and Lianne La Havas join Mercury Prize judging panel

Marcus Mumford and Lianne La Havas are among the new additions to the Mercury Prize judging panel.

The musicians will be joined by singer Ella Eyre and DJ MistaJam as the newest members of the group that will select the albums of the year and the overall winner.

Ella Eyre is joining the panel (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)

The 2017 shortlist will be be announced at a launch event on July 27, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music.

The judging panel, which also includes Jamie Cullum and Jessie Ware as well as music journalists and broadcasters, have listened to more than 200 albums to narrow the shortlist for the prestigious prize down to 12.

Jamie Cullum is already a judge (Yui Mok/PA)

The winner will be announced at the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize awards show on September 14 at London’s Eventim Apollo.

In 2016, Skepta’s album Konnichiwa beat David Bowie’s Blackstar to the prize.

Skepta with his Mercury Prize (Matt Crossick/PA)

David Wilkinson, chairman of the Mercury Prize, said “The judges spend several months listening to over 200 albums entered for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize and then meet to decide on the 12 albums of the year.

“It’s been an exciting year for UK music – so it’s going to be tougher than ever for them choosing the 12 albums.

“After last year’s successful event we’re looking forward to an equally diverse and eclectic shortlist being announced on July 27.”