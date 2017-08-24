Marcel Somerville is ‘happy’ to bring Blazin’ Squad back with Love Island fame

Love Island’s Marcel Somerville has told how he is delighted that his Blazin’ Squad bandmates have found a lease of fame following his success on the dating show.

The 31-year-old said his time on the ITV 2 reality series had “rejuvenated” the hip hop group that rose to fame in the early noughties with hits such as Crossroads and Flip Reverse.

Tickets for their reunion performance in November sold out within hours, prompting organisers to schedule a second show.

Blazin’ Squad at Top Of The Pops Live in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

He told the Press Association: “I went into the villa just to find a nice girl and have a bit of exposure, and it just rejuvenated the whole thing.

“So I’m glad the boys can do some more shows off the back of me. I’m totally happy with that, it’s all good.

“We all grew up together so we’re always going to be mates, we’re always going to be tight, they’re my best friends from school.”

However, he also promised “a few more singles up until the end of the year,” as he focuses on his own solo career, which kicked off last week with the release of his track, Someone.

His comments came as he joined a host of celebrities such as McFly’s Harry Judd and BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty on the cricket pitch in Leeds to celebrate the Test Match Special (TMS) 60th anniversary.

Somerville (back right) represented the band for Channel 4’s The Games in 2006 (Alistair Wilson/PA)

Thursday’s event was just one in an “insanely” packed schedule for the star since he emerged from Love Island and even coincides with the release of his first book, a relationship guide titled Dr Marcel’s Little Book Of Big Love.

Joining the team captained by former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, he joked: “Vaughan said to me, ‘You’ll be sticking with me the whole day, if I’m fielding you’re fielding’.

“It’s literally because he wants to get the Love Island gossip from me, but as long as he’s catching the balls and I’m just looking cool next to him, it’s fine.”