Marcel Somerville has no regrets over THAT awkward Love Island moment with Gabby

Love Island’s Marcel Somerville has assured his fans that he has no hard feelings about the moment Gabby Allen famously refused to return his confession of love on the show.

The Blazin’ Squad singer, who has been praised for his relationship advice since starring on the ITV 2 reality programme, said he understands that some people take longer to fall in love.

He dismissed the wave of viewer criticism aimed at Allen after he confessed his feelings for her early on in the show, but she could not admit during a lie detector test that she loved him back.

Is Love Doctor @marcel_rockyb on the phone to @gabbydawnallen? He says their relationship is 'progressing the way it should be!' 💖 pic.twitter.com/iGdq1DcgRr — This Morning (@thismorning) August 23, 2017

The 31-year-old told ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday: “It’s alright to say it before someone else does, if that’s what you’re feeling.

“People fall in love at different times and people’s hearts react differently to different situations, so say it if you feel it because you are just being honest.”

He said of his now girlfriend: “At the time she wasn’t (in love).

“I wasn’t upset about that, it’s just life. Everyone else got really angry about it, but I thought, fair enough, carry on.”

Somerville – who said before entering the island that he enjoyed single life but hoped to meet the “right girl” – and Allen are still together after coupling up early on in the show.

But he admitted that one element he was less impressed with was the other islanders’ habit of switching partners, adding that dating your friends’ ex-partners is unacceptable to him.

“I don’t support that. I would never do it and I would never expect one of mates to go out with one of my ex-girlfriends.

“It’s totally awks… your mate would probably pie you off, because you mugged him off.”

Celebrating the release of his own relationship guide, Dr Marcel’s Little Book Of Big Love, Somerville stayed on the morning show to offer a clinic to viewers, commenting: “I love giving advice. If people need my advice, I’ll give it to them.”

Earlier this week he said he would consider taking his amateur therapy skills to a more regular TV slot and told the Press Association: “Maybe I could do a chat show and people could come to me with their problems and I could talk through things.”