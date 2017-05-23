Manchester celebrities shocked and saddened by city terror attack

Pop stars and celebrities connected to Manchester have spoken of their heartbreak following a suicide bomber’s attack on fans leaving a pop concert in the city.

Footballer David Beckham, who played for Manchester United, posted on Facebook: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester.

David Beckham (Ian West/PA)

“As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…”

Liam Gallagher?, former frontman of Manchester band Oasis, wrote: “In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in Manchester.”

“Sending Love and Light to all the families involved LG x”

Johnny Marr?, former guitarist with Manchester band The Smiths, tweeted: “Manchester stands together.”

Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall wrote: “Heartbreaking news from my hometown. Manchester be strong. Brainwashed social misfits will not change the way we are, the way we live.”

New Order and former Joy Division star Peter Hook? wrote: “My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night.

“My heart goes out to all parents and those involved. Manchester stay strong. X”

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

Coronation Street actress Jane Danson? wrote: “Woke up to this devastating news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers to all. Heartbroken.”

Utterly broken by news of the horrific events last night. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.

Wonderful people of Manchester shine on... pic.twitter.com/OU615pPnnM — Danny Mac (@dannymaconline) May 23, 2017

Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Terrible news to wake up to. So saddened.”

Shocked and saddened at what's happened in our beautiful city 😞 unthinkable events. My thoughts go out to all the victims & their families. Stay strong Manchester 💙❤️ A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on May 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Former The Wanted star Max George? wrote: “Cannot get my head around what happened last night in my home town of Manchester. How can the world turn so cruel? This has to stop….”

McFly star Danny Jones? wrote: “Manchester in my thoughts this morning, music is meant to bring people together and give people joy and happiness. Not war. I’ve played Manchester arena many times with the boys and it’s so crazy to think this can happen.”