Manchester attack victim Martyn Hett received the most fitting Twitter tribute following his funeral

Coronation Street stars joined hundreds of mourners to celebrate the life of Corrie superfan and PR manager Martyn Hett on Friday, who was killed in the Manchester bombing in May.

In a touching tribute to the 29-year-old, who was a well-known personality on social media, Twitter hashtags #martynhett and #bemoremartyn emerged as trending topics, with celebrities joining in the praise.

Today we celebrate the life of and say goodbye to the wonderful @martynhett #BeMoreMartyn pic.twitter.com/LTb9OAf229 — RUMPUS (@RumpusPR) June 30, 2017

No wonder Martyn Hett was such a lovely, caring, life loving guy. His parents are just amazing & so forgiving. #bemoremartyn #martynhett — Glynis 👨‍🎤⚡️ (@Glynis1959) June 30, 2017

I never met him but I've thought about him a lot the last few weeks. Feel like I knew him. RIP Martyn #bemoremartyn — (((Siobhan Smith))) (@Smeagalsmith) June 30, 2017

The hashtag #bemoremartyn emerged in the wake of Hett’s death, with people contrasting his joyful, unapologetic personality against the horror of the May 22 atrocity.

In a nod to Hett’s desire for a “theatrical” exit, which his stepfather said the music fan talked about, pop diva Mariah Carey was broadcast to attendees, while Scottish singer and Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, who was cherished by Hett, sang at the ceremony.

Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC 💔❤ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 24, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The dress code was “black and fabulous”.

Following his death, many said they were drawn to Hett’s joyful personality both on and offline. His stepdad, Stuart Murray, said at the funeral that Martyn was “the complete opposite of what happened on that terrible day”.

He added of his stepson: “He was inspirational and this in turn inspired everyone around him.

“His comic timing was perfect. He would have gone on to achieve the most amazing things, of that we have no doubt.

“In a very nice way, Martyn loved being in the limelight and the centre of attention. He would be loving every minute of this fantastic celebration of his life.”

So glad Martyn Hett is trending today. Thinking of his friends and family. Fly free, you beautiful, iconic diva. 🌈💃🦋💖#BemoreMartyn — itwas (@rfktruth) June 30, 2017

Thinking of @martynhett's friends and family today. The unity and love you've all shown has inspired me. ❤️ #BeMoreMartyn — WayneDavid🏳️‍🌈 (@WayneDavid81) June 30, 2017

Thinking of @martynhett today and all his family and friends. What an honour to have known such an icon. #bemoremartyn ❤️ — Nathan Lodge (@NathanJLodge) June 30, 2017

What an amazing young man! Thinking of him and his friends & family today ❤ The whole world could #bemoremartyn — Tracey Barnes ♡ (@Barnsey_Babee) June 30, 2017

His mother, Figen Murray, told Sky News that Hett had “lived the life of a diva and social media sensation” and was to “exit like a diva”.

Everyone laughing + crying @ funny and beautiful tribute video for Martyn Hett. The 29yo was killed in the #manchesterattack #BeMoreMartyn 🌹 pic.twitter.com/GBlXut9wXE — Kate West (@Katewest0) June 30, 2017

Hett’s funeral, which took place at Stockport town hall in Greater Manchester, was streamed outside the venue for those who could not enter the ceremony.