Manchester attack victim Martyn Hett received the most fitting Twitter tribute following his funeral

Coronation Street stars joined hundreds of mourners to celebrate the life of Corrie superfan and PR manager Martyn Hett on Friday, who was killed in the Manchester bombing in May.

In a touching tribute to the 29-year-old, who was a well-known personality on social media, Twitter hashtags #martynhett and #bemoremartyn emerged as trending topics, with celebrities joining in the praise.

The hashtag #bemoremartyn emerged in the wake of Hett’s death, with people contrasting his joyful, unapologetic personality against the horror of the May 22 atrocity.

In a nod to Hett’s desire for a “theatrical” exit, which his stepfather said the music fan talked about, pop diva Mariah Carey was broadcast to attendees, while Scottish singer and Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, who was cherished by Hett, sang at the ceremony.

The dress code was “black and fabulous”.

Following his death, many said they were drawn to Hett’s joyful personality both on and offline. His stepdad, Stuart Murray, said at the funeral that Martyn was “the complete opposite of what happened on that terrible day”.

He added of his stepson: “He was inspirational and this in turn inspired everyone around him.

“His comic timing was perfect. He would have gone on to achieve the most amazing things, of that we have no doubt.

“In a very nice way, Martyn loved being in the limelight and the centre of attention. He would be loving every minute of this fantastic celebration of his life.”

His mother, Figen Murray, told Sky News that Hett had “lived the life of a diva and social media sensation” and was to “exit like a diva”.

Hett’s funeral, which took place at Stockport town hall in Greater Manchester, was streamed outside the venue for those who could not enter the ceremony.
