Man asks match to leave mid-way through first date and we're still cringing

At this stage we’ve seen them all, the adorable, the cringey, the embarassing but the latest episode of First Dates UK has to be the most awkward - EVER.

John, a pub manager from Scotland was paired up with Greig, an HR director for a pharmaceutical company.

DATE FATE: John and Greig 📊 #FirstDates — First Dates (@FirstDates) June 6, 2017

And just like John, we’re going to cut right to the chase.

Before the main course of the meal, he simply announced to his date that he didn’t find him attractive.

“It sounds really bad but I don’t find you attractive,” he said after he returned from a prolonged cigarette break.

“You’re a really genuine guy, right, and we seem to get along but I just don’t have that connection with you.

“What’s the point in staying and having a main course?”

How to end a date in five words. #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/OLOA7mt9F1 — First Dates (@FirstDates) June 6, 2017

A bit shaken with his bluntness, Greig asked his date if this meant he wanted to cancel the main course.

Turns out, it did.

Greig then decided to pay for his half of the meal but wait ... it gets better …

John decided to stay on and order his dinner after all that.

WARNING: It might take you a few times to watch it, the cringe levels are pretty high.

OH. DEAR. GOD.