Mamma Mia! Amanda Seyfried gives birth to girl

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her first child.

The US actress and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, are celebrating the arrival of a baby girl, a spokeswoman for Thomas told the Press Association.

The couple secretly tied the knot two weeks ago after getting engaged in September.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski (Chris Adkins/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock)

The name of the couple’s newborn daughter has not been revealed.

Thomas, 40, announced their marriage news on The Late Late Show with James Corden by flashing his left hand to reveal a wedding band on his ring finger.

“We eloped, we just took off into the country with an officiant, just the two of us, and did our thing,” Sadoski said.

He and Amanda were dating for around six months before getting engaged.

Amanda played Sophie Sheridan in 2008 film Mamma Mia!, the big screen version of the Abba stage musical.

Her other notable films include Les Miserables, Red Riding Hood and Ted 2.

Thomas starred in HBO series The Newsroom.