Major praise for Lucy Kennedy as she moved in with Katie Hopkins

Last night Lucy Kennedy moved into the spare room of controversial figure Katie Hopkins.

Since it was announced that she would be a guest on the popular TV show, the station has received serious backlash online.

Most people criticizing their decision to give Hopkins, who is known for her controversial and outrageous views, the air time and others criticized Kennedy for agreeing to conduct the interview.

Despite the controversy, Lucy travelled to Bristol in the UK and stayed in Katie’s home and met with her family and friends.

And although people’s views on Hopkins didn’t change throughout the programme, everyone agreed that Lucy did a fantastic job, considering the circumstances.


