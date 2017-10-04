Major praise for Lucy Kennedy as she moved in with Katie Hopkins

Last night Lucy Kennedy moved into the spare room of controversial figure Katie Hopkins.

Since it was announced that she would be a guest on the popular TV show, the station has received serious backlash online.

Most people criticizing their decision to give Hopkins, who is known for her controversial and outrageous views, the air time and others criticized Kennedy for agreeing to conduct the interview.

Despite the controversy, Lucy travelled to Bristol in the UK and stayed in Katie’s home and met with her family and friends.

And although people’s views on Hopkins didn’t change throughout the programme, everyone agreed that Lucy did a fantastic job, considering the circumstances.

She sure is. its entertaining! holding your own @KennedyLucy #livingwithlucy — Cat Hegarty (@cathegarty74) October 3, 2017

I think @KennedyLucy is playing a blinder!Same reason I like Louis T & the Nazis/Westboro episodes. Challenged at every turn #livingwithlucy — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) October 3, 2017

I think we can all say that @KennedyLucy is doing a brilliant and insightful job with Katie Hopkins on #LivingWithLucy — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) October 3, 2017

Watching #Livingwithlucy tonight has been oustanding! Well done Lucy Kennedy! — John Mulligan (@Mulliganj) October 3, 2017