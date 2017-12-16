Major media players start commission for sexual misconduct

Hollywood executives and other major players in entertainment have established a commission to combat sexual misconduct and inequality across the industry.

The Commission On Sexual Harassment And Advancing Equality In The Workplace grew out of a meeting called by Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy and several other prominent women in the industry.

It will be chaired by law professor Anita Hill, who brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in the US in 1991.

Anita Hill speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The chief executives of nearly every major Hollywood studio, TV network and record label agreed to found and fund the group.

Kennedy said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and entertainers’ unions have also signed on.

Hill testified during Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas in 1991.